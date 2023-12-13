2 IAS, 2 JKAS Officers Shifted

AR War Posted Director FCSCA Kashmir

Srinagar: The Government on Tuesday ordered transfer of two IAS and as many JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect,

According to an government order, Nitish Rajora, IAS (AGMUT:2021), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), vice Nagesh Singh, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Nitish has been also ordered to hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Jammu (North-II), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rakesh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2021), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, in addition to his Own duties, till further orders.”

Manisha Koul, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, R.S. Pura, relieving Anju Anand, JKAS, Assistant Settlement Officer, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Meanwhile as per a separate order, Abdul Rashid War, JKAS, Labour Commissioner, J&K, has hereby transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

“Further, Ms. Rehana Batul, IAS (AGMUT:2010), Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, holding additional charge of Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances, shall also hold the charge of the post of Labour Commissioner, J8&K, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.” (GNS)

