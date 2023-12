Srinagar: Police inspector, who was shot at by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 29, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, officials said.

A top official said that the cop was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura after being attacked by terrorists in Eidgah when he was playing cricket.

He said that he was shifted AIIMS New Delhi a few days ago for specialised treatment, however, today he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased cop has been identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani—(KNO)

