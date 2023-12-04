International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Srinagar

Srinagar: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) commemorated today at Abhinandan Home Solina here jointly organised by office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Social Welfare department and Rehabilitation Council.

This year’s IDPD under the theme ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for, with, and by Persons with Disabilities’ highlighted the crucial need for collaboration and concerted efforts to uphold the rights of individuals with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Disabilities, M. Iqbal Lone emphasized on the significance of aligning these efforts with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016. He highlighted that the observance of IDPD serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about disability issues and garner support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of individuals with disabilities.

The Commissioner underscored the structural changes in Jammu and Kashmir’s disability affairs scenario and announced the rollout of 2800 tricycles for people with disabilities on August 5th, 2023, by Lieutenant Governor.

Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, Abid Hussain Kira while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the pivotal role of stakeholders in creating awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and fostering partnerships for the SDGs.

Executive Director, Rehabilitation Council, Ishfaq Ahmad in his speech showcased the achievements of the Social Welfare Department while as DSWO, Srinagar Mukhtar Ahmad provided insights into the history and recent developments of Abinandhan Home and its future plans under the Social Welfare Department. “This institution has now regained its institutional shape, with approximately 100 students benefiting from the support of the Social Welfare Department,” Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Pertinently, the theme of this year’s IDPD echoed the commitment outlined in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

During the event, students of Abhinandan Home actively participated in a series of activities aligned with the theme, including singing and painting competitions, debates, and discussions.

The Chief Guest and dignitaries felicitated the students who participated in various programs during the event and distributed certificates among them.

