5 Bills Related to J&K Among Over 20 Bills Likely To Be Taken Up for Discussions During Upcoming Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Sessions

Srinagar: The Centre is highly likely to deliberate on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 besides four other bills related to J&K in a total of some twenty one during the upcoming sessions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

According to a circular, the bills likely to go under hammer during the 14th Session of 17th Lok Sabha & 262nd Session of Rajya Sabha for Legislative Business include; 1. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha; 2. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha; 3. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha; 4. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; 5. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; 6. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; 7. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; 8. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; 9. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; 10. The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023; 11. The Post Office Bill, 2023; 12. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions

of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023; 13. The Boilers Bill, 2023; 14. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023; 15. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023; 16. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023; 17. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment Bill, 2023; 18. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill and 19. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

For the purpose of Financial Business, the two houses are likely to take up; 1. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill and 2. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

