Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner

New Delhi: At a BRICS meeting convened to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, India on Tuesday said the immediate crisis was triggered by a terrorist attack and none should compromise where terrorism is concerned, even as it called for addressing concerns of Palestinians and stressed the two-state solution.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the virtual meeting on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also pointed out that in response to the crisis in Gaza, India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and will continue its relief assistance.

“The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza is causing immense human suffering, including to civilians, elderly, women and children. We welcome all efforts of the international community towards de-escalation. Right now there is an urgent need to ensure that humanitarian aid and relief, effectively and safely reach the population of Gaza,” Jaishankar said at the meeting hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, among others.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print