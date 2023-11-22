Cold unabated, dense fog disrupts flight operations

Srinagar: Cold wave intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped below freezing point even as dense fog disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar international airport early Tuesday.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the minimum settled at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night, an official of the Meteorological Department said.

It was the coldest night at most places in the valley, including Srinagar city, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg ski resort recorded minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, he said.

Pahalgam, the base camp for annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius while Pulwama recorded minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Regarding forecast, he said on 21-22nd November: Generally dry weather; 23rd November: Generally cloudy with Light Rain/snow at isolated higher reaches; 24th-26th November: Generally dry weather; 27th-30th November: Generally cloudy with Light Rain/Snow at isolated higher reaches; the MeT said overall no significant weather activity till ending November.

He said shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till 27th November over many places of Kashmir Division

The substantial drop in minimum temperature has resulted in calls for closure of schools up to primary classes.

In a statement, the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday asked the administration to announce winter vacations for lower classes.

A dense fog cover engulfed most parts of Kashmir, affecting traffic in the early hours.

“The fog has delayed morning flights on Monday and Tuesday. The visibility remains poor in the early hours,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

