Fix responsibility up to last man: DGP to officers

Jammu: “Fix responsibility up to last man, but also give juniors required authority and resources, condone honest mistakes but take action against incorrigible personnel”. This was stated by Director General of Police, J&K, R R Swain during his interaction with senior police officers in different meetings on Monday.

The DGP interacted and discussed various policing issues during his visit to Crime Branch Headquarters Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu, Range DIG Udhampur-Reasi office and SSP Traffic Jammu City, a police spokesperson said.

He also inspected different sections of Crime Branch Hqrs, ZPHQ, Jammu, SSP Traffic Jammu City and at RPHQ Udhampur and was apprised by the officers of their respective offices.

While interacting with the officers, the DGP emphasised upon officers to fix the responsibilities up to the last man but simultaneously ensure that before holding responsible the official has the critical minimum authority and resources to be able to do justice to his assigned duties.

Emphasising upon genuine grievances redressal of employees, the DGP said that identification and possible solution to the issues of subordinates be discussed, higher ups must ensure correct assessment, junior be encouraged to speak and should be truthful about their problems. No one should be afraid of ‘honest mistakes’ because only those who walk or run would trip. Having given margin even for negligence and laziness, those few who remain incorrigible and act against law and public interest shall face action. Be brutally honest about the difficulties in discharging duties so that solutions and responses are practical and effective and resources reach the right quarters, heavily reward efforts that support usage of technology and data analysis in delivering police services, the DGP directed.

Discussing the welfare of retired Police personnel, the DGP stressed for institutionalising the system and directed that senior most officer in district of SP/ASP Rank must interact with retired Police officials once in a month. A brochure /booklet be designed that lists all benefits that will accrue to retiree officers including retirement gift, GP fund progress, terminal illness benefits adding that every Police Station to have ready list of retired Police officers.

He said that good work by the personnel will be duly rewarded and adequate resources will be kept at the disposal of the jurisdictional officers.

