Cold conditions continue in Valley

Srinagar: Cold conditions continued to grip Kashmir Valley as Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, experienced below normal temperature for second running day on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a maximum of 14.5, 0.6°C below normal for this time of the year. The city also recorded a low of 0.9°C which was above normal by 1.0°C for this time of the season, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a maximum of 14.4°C and a minimum temperature of minus 1.8°C, he said. The minimum temperature was minus 1.0°C above normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a maximum of 15.5°C and a low of minus 2.0°C.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a maximum of 14.0°C and minimum of 1.8°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a maximum of 14.7°C and a low of 1.2°C, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.0°C and maximum of 10.0°C, the official said

Till November 26, the weatherman has predicted generally dry weather with “occasional cloudiness on 18th and 25th November.”

Overall, he said, no significant weather activity is expected till November 26.

He said there is going to be “shallow fog with mist during morning and evening hours.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print