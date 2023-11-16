CS takes stock of rescue, rehabilitation measures

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, immediately after the unfortunate road accident at Assar, Doda in which 38 persons lost their lives and 20 got injured, took stock of the measures taken by the District and Divisional administration regarding the rescue and relief activities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken.

Dr Mehta expressed his shock and anguish over the tragic accident. He called for looking into all the causes that could have resulted into the incident. He made out that the administration would make every effort for plugging the loopholes identified by investigation. He stressed on intensifying measures that would ensure there is no loss of life in such a manner in future.

The Chief Secretary also enquired from the concerned Divisional and Deputy Commissioner about the status of rescue measures taken so far and removal of injured to the hospitals. He also asked the health department to extend best possible medical care to the injured. He instructed them to make the treatment readily available to them so that they have speedy recovery.

The Chief Secretary also stated that the LG Administration is together with the affected families in this hour of pain and loss. He made out that all measures of rehabilitation would be taken for the bereaved families and those injured in this accident.

It was said that few severely injured persons were shifted to GMC Doda and GMC Jammu as per the requirement of their treatment. It was given out that all the possible help is being provided to them as per the directions of the LG.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary also offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the full and quick recovery of those who were injured in the tragic accident.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print