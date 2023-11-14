5 HC judges transferred

New Delhi: Five judges were transferred to various high courts on Monday.
Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court was transferred to the Madras HC.
Justice Shekhar B Saraf of the Calcutta High Court has been sent to the Allahabad HC and Justice Bibek Chaudhary of the Calcutta HC to the Patna High Court.
Telangana High Court’s Justice M Sudheer Kumar has been transferred to the Madras HC and Justice C Sumalatha to the Karnataka High Court.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their transfers in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
(PTI)
New Delhi: Five judges were transferred to various high courts on Monday.