India safe as long as its brave soldiers stand guard at borders: Modi to security forces on Diwali

Lepcha (HP: India is fast emerging as a “big global player” in the defence sector and the capabilities of its security forces are constantly rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing soldiers here after celebrating Diwali with security personnel stationed near the border, Modi said the circumstances of the world are such that the expectations from India are constantly rising.

“At such an important time, it is necessary that India’s borders are protected and there is an environment of peace in the country and you have a big role in this,” Modi, dressed in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fatigues, said.

