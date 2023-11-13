Diwali celebrated with gaiety across Valley

Srinagar: Diwali was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in Kashmir on Sunday by the local Hindu population and security forces as several temples and popular landmarks were lit up to celebrate the festival of lights.

All the major temples in Srinagar City and elsewhere in the valley were illuminated to celebrate Diwali, officials said.

Bridges and buildings and other landmarks such as Polo View Market and Jhelum Bund were also lit up with fluorescent lights to mark the festival of lights, they said.

Tourists and locals also thronged the city’s iconic Clock Tower to celebrate.

Hindu devotees visited temples decorated with traditional earthen lamps, while reports of security forces also celebrating the festival inside their camps were received from across the Kashmir Valley.

Most parts of the Valley rang with the sound of firecrackers bursting.

All major political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference and BJP have extended their Diwali wishes.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana during his 14 years in exile and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

People, dressed in their finest, exchanged sweets and gifts, visited temples and greeted each other, and celebrations across the country were largely incident free. However, in Uttar Pradesh nine people were injured in a fire that gutted seven shops at a temporary firecracker market on the outskirts of Mathura.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country and hoped the festival will bring happiness and wellbeing.

Like previous years, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers. This time it was in Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh.

(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print