Far too many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

New Delhi: Far too many Palestinians have been killed and far too many have suffered in the last few weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, in one of the most severe condemnations of the civilian death toll in Gaza due to an Israeli military offensive.

At a media briefing at the end of the India-US “2+2” ministerial dialogue, the top US diplomat said more needs to be done to minimise the harm to Palestinian civilians, in remarks that came amid a growing outcry over the death of innocent civilians in Gaza.

“Far too many Palestinians have been killed, far too many have suffered these past weeks. And we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximise the assistance that gets to them,” Blinken said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print