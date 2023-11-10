India sees brisk gold sales on pre-Diwali Dhanteras festival

New Delhi: Pre-Diwali Dhanteras buying of gold and silver in India, the world’s largest gold consumer, kick-started on a positive note on Friday on recovery of consumer demand with the softening of gold prices.

Gold prices have fallen by Rs 800-1,500 per 10 gram (24 carat) from the peak Rs 63,000-level on October 28 and this has evoked buying on Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items ranging from precious metals to utensils, with traders expecting gold sales to surpass last year’s level.

On Thursday, Gold prices plunged Rs 400 to Rs 60,950 per 10 grams in the national capital.

