Empowering tribal women: KU launches skill dev program in Bandipora

Srinagar: The Centre for Capacity Building & Skill Development, in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), initiated a skill development program targeting tribal women in Bandipora. The program aims to empower and upskill young women belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Bazipora, Bandipora. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir.

Prof. Nilofer Khan, in her inaugural address, emphasized the importance of such programs in uplifting marginalized communities and providing them with avenues for self-reliance. She said that, the event held at the Skill Development Centre KU, was designed to not only kickstart the upskilling initiative but also shed light on the collaborative efforts of the Centre at the grassroots level.

Dr. Nissar Ahmad Mir, the Registrar of the University of Kashmir, assured continued support for such initiatives, emphasizing the university’s commitment in contributing to the community’s holistic development. He congratulated the Centre for its efforts in driving positive change through skill-building programs in marginalized regions. As the program unfolds, it is anticipated to not only transform individual lives but also contribute to the overall upliftment of the community.

Dr. Aadil Bashir, Coordinator of the Centre for Capacity Building & Skill Development, provided insights into the center’s new mandate, formerly known as SRC (Skill Resource Centre). He expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for her support in driving initiatives that bridge the gap in skill development.

Aadil Ahsan from SIDBI shared the organization’s role in livelihood generation and its ongoing interventions across different regions of the country. The collaborative effort between the University of Kashmir and SIDBI signifies a joint commitment to fostering skill development and economic sustainability in tribal communities.

During the event, Prof. Nilofer Khan actively engaged with instructors, nodal officers, and the female trainees of the Skill Development Centre in Bazipora. The Vice Chancellor’s personal interaction highlighted the university’s dedication to the success of such programs

The beneficiaries, expressing their satisfaction conveyed their appreciation for the establishment of the Skill Development Centre for fashion designing in a remote area. They shared their optimism about acquiring valuable skills that would undoubtedly pave the way for self-sufficiency in the future.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print