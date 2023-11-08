Assembly poll results will act as ‘Fevicol’ for INDIA bloc: Congress leaders

New Delhi: With strains appearing in the opposition bloc INDIA ahead of the assembly elections in five states, Congress sources said on Tuesday that the December 3 results would act as “Fevicol” for the alliance and the way forward would be chalked out soon after.

The sources said the Congress is the binding force for the opposition bloc and the stronger the Congress emerges the better for the alliance.

The Congress is hoping to do well in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

