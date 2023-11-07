Vidhi Kumar Birdi is new IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar ADGP Law and Order J&K

SRINAGAR, – Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of two senior IPS officers with Vidhi Kumar Birde posted as new Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone.

According to an order, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has been transferred and posted as ADGP Law and Order J&K.

“Vijay Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1997), ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law & Order), J&K. A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of 2nd proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or

till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier,” reads the order.

It reads that Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS (AGMUT:2003), is posted as IGP Kashmir vice Vijay Kumar, IPS. “In addition, the officer shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir, till further orders.”

It added that iis further ordered that the Zonal IGsP of Kashmir and Jammu, shall report to ADGP (Law & Order), J&K, under the overall command and control of DGP, J&K.

