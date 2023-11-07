MeT Forecasts Rainfall, Snowfall From Nov 8

Srinagar: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Monday predicted light rain over plains and light snowfall over the higher reaches on Wednesday and Thursday in Kashmir.

MeT office said that the weather will remain cloudy but dry on November 8 but during the late evening there is a possibility of light snowfall at a few places over the higher catchments of Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 9, the MeT predicted light rain on the plains and light snowfall over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and at a few places of Ladakh Union Territory.

“There is a possibility of 4-5 inch of snowfall on higher reaches of north western parts and the higher reaches, roads including Mughal road, Sinthan top, Razdan Pass and at Zojila pass while most parts of the plains will be lashed with rains throughout the valley”, the MeT office said.

The weather will remain dry as there is no significant chance of any heavy precipitation from November 10 to 16, it said.

The weather remains mainly clear to partly cloudy today with a forecast of dry weather to continue during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is 2.7 degree Celsius, Qazigund 1.8, Pahalgam -0.3, Kupwara 1.2, Kokernag 4.2 and Gulmarg 2.4, the MeT office said.

