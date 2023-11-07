Elect Congress’ ‘trustworthy’ govt in Chhattisgarh again: Rahul to voters

New Delhi: As voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls began, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated the party’s “guarantees” to the people and called for the return of its “trustworthy” government in the state.

Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Chhattisgarhiya sable badhiya! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote.” “We have full confidence that just governance in Chhattisgarh will continue and faith in democracy will remain intact,” he said.

