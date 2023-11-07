DGP holds meeting, reviews police functioning at different levels

Directs officers To Work Out Measures To Enhance Professional Ethics Among Personnel

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain on Monday chaired a meeting of senior officers from different wings here, urging them to enhance working capabilities to deliver better.

This was the first meeting chaired by the director general of police (DGP) at the police headquarters after assuming charge of the post on October 31.

Swain reviewed the police functioning at zonal, range and district levels besides other wings of the organization from across the Union territory, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, he said the discussions were held in an informal environment to identify the challenges, the work environment related difficulties, as also difficulties in planning and executing responses that are practical and effective.

The DGP listened to the participants patiently, noted down issues, and gave his views, the spokesman said.

“It is absolutely necessary that leaders of the force at different levels must unhesitatingly interact with their junior colleagues and take their feedback so that the police and law enforcement responses are cost effective, public friendly and aligned to national security interests,” the spokesman quoted the DGP as saying.

Swain said it is a great pleasure and privilege for him to have an interaction with all the senior officers of a professional force at a big platform for the first time after assuming the charge of DGP.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police has faced many challenges with fortitude and have made a top position among the different forces of the country.

The DGP emphasized upon the officers to look forward and enhance their capabilities of working and functioning to deliver better to the people.

He also advised for developing competence of personnel in dealing with public, crime, law and order, and generating human intelligence.

Directing the officers to work out measures to enhance professional ethics among the personnel and to ensure transparency and accountability in the working, Swain said “there should be no hesitation in self correction”.

He also called for optimum use of resources and assured that at PHQ level all possible support and resources will be provided to augment and strengthen the working and functioning.

The DGP emphasized upon officers to ensure that welfare of personnel should be taken care of at different levels.

The senior officers briefed him regarding the functioning of different units and measures taken to extend better police service to the people.

The meeting was, among others, attended by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur Garib Dass, Inspector General of Police (Jammu zone) Anand Jain, IGP (CID) Nitish Kumar, IGP (police headquarters) B S Tuti and IGP (armed Jammu) M N Tiwari.

From Kashmir, ADGPs J M Gillani and Vijay Kumar and other officers, including DIGs and SSPs, attended the meeting through video conference, the spokesman said.

