CRPF DG reviews security situation in Old City

Srinagar: CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Sunday reviewed the security situation in interior areas of Srinagar city, an official said.

Thaosen visited several areas and was briefed by senior officers of the paramilitary force and Jammu and Kashmir Police about the current security scenario, he said.

The DG also visited a CRPF camp at Eidgah and interacted with troops on various operations and administration issues, while lauding their unwavering commitment, the official said.

The review comes a day after he co-chaired a high-level security meeting in Srinagar with the Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain, and took stock of the security arrangements for the winter.

Directing the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups do not get any chance of revival, R R Swain had stressed augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results.

He directed for putting in use of modern techno tools to monitor the security situation.

The DGP had directed for launching the operations in higher reaches and neutralise the hiding terrorists.

Stressing on remaining more vigilant against the terror support ecosystem which helps terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, he directed for putting in utmost efforts in monitoring the moments of suspect elements.

He had also stressed coordinated efforts to demolish the Over Ground Workers (OGW) network and hybrid militants.

Swain had impressed upon the officers to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in J&K.

He directed joint training for personnel to tackle law and order situations.

