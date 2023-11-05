LG visits Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar, today.
The Lt Governor interacted with the officials, students and trainers, who informed him about advanced skill training for Indian and global needs and functioning of Centres of Excellence in partnership with leading industry players.
The Lt Governor said that we have a historic opportunity to take the leadership in the skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling to give a new height to ascending trajectory of the economic growth
He discussed the industry-aligned courses in diverse domains such as mechanical, construction, IT, ITeS, manufacturing, Internet of Things and hospitality.
“It is our mission to transform India into a developed nation and industry-aligned courses will ensure self-reliance in critical technologies and it will boost up the employment potential,” the Lt Governor said.
Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar is a philanthropic initiative of Oil PSUs under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar, today.