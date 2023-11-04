Friday prayers not allowed at Jamia Masjid for 4h consecutive week

Srinagar: Congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar were barred for the fourth consecutive Friday amid apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, officials said.
The grand mosque, located in the Nowhatta area of the city, remained locked and security personnel were deployed around it to maintain law and order, they said.
The prayers have been barred for the last four Fridays now to maintain law and order as there are apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, the officials said.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the closure of the mosque as “unfortunate” and said the Jammu and Kashmir High Court should take notice of the issue.
(PTI)

