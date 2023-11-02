Police attaches house of harbourer of Hizb commander Naikoo

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday attached a residential house “used” by militants in Kulgam. Besides, residential house of harbourer of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was attached by Special Court Pulwama, a police spokesperson said.

“Police in Kulgam have attached the residential house of one person Sanaullah Mir S/O Mohd Abdullah Mir R/O Turigam after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities (Divisional Commissioner Kashmir) vide order No. DIVCOM-K/RTN/37/2023 Dated 31.10.2023,” he said, adding, “The said house was linked in case FIR No.10/2023 U/S 302, 307 RPC, 7/27 A act, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 UAPA in which three hard-core terrorists were neutralised in an encounter.”

DySP Aman Kumar Thakur and one army personnel Soumveer were killed while fighting with militants during the encounter at Turigam.

The investigation, he said, “proved beyond doubt” that the house was used for the purpose of militancy, sheltering, harbouring militants. “Process has started for attachment properties which have been used for the purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of the ULP Act”.

Meanwhile, Awantipora Police got property of Azad Ahmad Teli son of Asad Ullah Teli of Beighpora Awantipora attached in Case FIR NO. 58/2020 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 A. ACT, 16, 18, 19, 20 & 48 UAP Act of PS Awantipora by the Orders of Court of Special Judge Pulwama. The case was taken in open Court. The case stands registered with regard to anti-militancy operation between security forces and militants at Beighpora Awantipora in the residential house of Azad Ahmad Teli in which the Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo alias Zubair-ul-Islam son of Assadullah Naikoo resident of Beighpora and Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Panjran Pulwama, both affiliated with HM were neutralized.

The accused Azad Ahmad Teli had been arrested in the instant case on 01-06-2020 for wilfully harbouring (i.e; providing shelter) to the two killed militants. The case was subsequently challaned against Azad Ahmad and killed militants under relevant sections of law.

“The investigation agency satisfied the Court that the aforementioned property has been ‘used’ in order to give shelter to known Terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and squarely falls within the definition of ‘proceeds of terrorism’.”

Earlier the investigation agency has not got the property attachment order U/S 25 of UAPA. However, in the light of clear mandate provided US 33(i) of UAPA empowering Honourable courts to take action against the properties that represent ‘proceeds of terrorism’ which have not been earlier attached by the investigation agency.

“After satisfying the Court and after careful perusal of chargesheet and other available records that were produced by prosecution, the Honourable Court attached the residential house of accused Azad Ahmad Teli existing on land measuring 07 marlas bearing survey No. 2317 Min and the said land is recorded as “Aabadi Deh” classified as “Gair Mumkin Aabadi”.

Pertinent to mention here that this kind of attachment order under section 33 UAPA is first of its kind for J&K Police.

