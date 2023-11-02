Kejriwal writes to ED demanding withdrawal of its notice; claims it is ‘illegal, politically motivated’

New Delhi:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was “illegal and politically motivated”.

The ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The probe agency will record his statement once he deposes at the probe agency’s Delhi office at 11 am.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the ED or not.

