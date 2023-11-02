‘Fine Tune SOPs’: Sinha chairs UHQ Meeting

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a Unified Command meeting in here to review the security scenario.
Reports quoting sources said that Sinha stressed upon officers to ensure nobody disrupts the prevailing peace and efforts should be made to zero-in on the left-over militants.
He stressed on the need to fine tune Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and advisories regarding the movement of police officials in the wake of recent attacks on police personnel that led to the injury to police inspector in Srinagar and killing of a policeman in Baramulla.
Advisor to LG, RR Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goel, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, DGP RR Swain, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, 15 Corps Commander Rajiv Ghai, special DG CRPF, IG BSF, IG Jammu and officers from the intelligence agencies were present.