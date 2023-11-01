Govt indulging in distraction politics, panic on Adani issue: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed people in his office, several party and opposition leaders have been sent a warning by Apple of “state-sponsored attackers” targeting their phone and alleged that snooping and probe agencies are deployed to distract public attention as soon as the Adani issue is raised.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, he also displayed a copy of the e-mail warning received by several opposition leaders from Apple.

He said opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Mahua Moitra, Raghav Chadha among others and party leaders such as K C Venugopal, T S Singhdeo, Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate have received the Apple warning.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also received a similar message.

At the presser, Gandhi accused the government of indulging in “distraction politics” on the Adani issue, which the opposition has accused of creating monopolies in various sectors in the country.

“We are not scared. You can do as much phone tapping as you want, I don’t care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you…,” Gandhi said.

While iPhone-maker Apple Inc said it does not attribute threat notifications, such as the ones received by some MPs belonging to Opposition parties, to any specific state-sponsored attackers and that it cannot provide information on what causes such warnings, the BJP rejected the allegations against the government as “baseless and false” and said it was for Apple to clarify.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print