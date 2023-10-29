MeT forecasts rain, snowfall from Nov 4-5

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday forecast light rain and snowfall, over higher reaches, at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir from November 4-5.
A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry and clear was expected in J&K and Ladakh from October 29 to November 3.
“Light rain/snowfall over higher reaches is likely at scattered places of J&K during 4-5th November( chances 60%),” he said.
The MeT official said that weather was favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities till November 3rd.
The MeT has forecast moderate rain at isolated places in the low and mid-hills and rain as well as snowfall in the high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday (October 29) as a western disturbance lies over the state.
The state has received 27.5 mm rain so far during the ongoing monsoon season against the normal rainfall of 22.3 mm, an excess of 24 per cent.
Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday forecast light rain and snowfall, over higher reaches, at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir from November 4-5.