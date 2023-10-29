KU’s IoT awarded ‘5G Use Case Lab’

Srinagar: In a significant development for the advancement of telecommunications and technology in India, the Institute of Technology (IoT), Kashmir University (KU) has been awarded the prestigious ‘5G Use Case Lab.’

This was announced during the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC-23) hosted virtually by IoT’s Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at the varsity’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) auditorium.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC-23) with the theme ‘Global Digital Innovation’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The initiative aims to bolster India’s standing as a developer, manufacturer and exporter of cutting-edge technologies.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister awarded 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across India, including the Institute of Technology, Kashmir University. The value of each lab is set at one crore Indian rupees.

The ‘100 5G labs initiative’ represents a significant step towards realising the potential of 5G technology by encouraging the development of applications that address both India’s unique requirements and global demands.

This visionary initiative will stimulate innovation across various sectors, such as education, agriculture, health, power, transportation and more, propelling India to the forefront of 5G technology utilisation. It is also a crucial stride towards establishing a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem across India.

Dean Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Farooq A Masoodi; Dean Research, KU, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo; Dean College Development, KU, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Bhat; Director, IoT, KU, Prof Gowhar Basheer Vakil (Virtual mode); Head, Department of Electronics, KU, Prof Tariq Ahmad Banday attended the inaugural function.

Moreover, faculty members from the Engineering and Science departments besides senior officers from BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and the Department of Electronics, Government of India were also present.

Students from various departments, including Computer Science and Electronics, as well as students from the Kashmir University Model School also participated in the event.

Assistant Director General (ADG), Department of Telecommunication, Jammu, Chetan Sharma and Coordinator, CIIE, Dr Bilal Ahmad Malik coordinated the virtual inaugural session at EMMRC

Prof Nilofer Khan vice-chancellor University of Kashmir lauded the efforts of IOT for this recognition which marks a momentous achievement for Kashmir University, showcasing its commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the realm of 5G technology. She congratulated the team of IOT at this recognition.

