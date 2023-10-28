ECI orders Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in J&K

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in all the Parliamentary/Assembly Constituencies in the UT of J&K with 1st of January 2024 as qualifying date. In this regard a notice has been issued by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

As per the notice, the timeline for publication of integrated draft electoral roll is 27-10-2023 (Friday) while as the timeline period for filing claims and objections is 27-10-2023 (Friday) to 09-12-2023 (Saturday).

Similarly, the notice reads that Special campaign dates are 04-11-2023 (Saturday), 05-11-2023 (Sunday), 18-11-2023 (Saturday) and 19-11-2023 (Sunday). The notice further reads that the timeline for disposal of claims and objections is 26-12-2023 (Tuesday) while as timeline for final publication of electoral roll is 05-01-2024 (Friday).

“The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls-2024 will be available at District Headquarters/Tehsil Offices/Offices of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations/ Booth Level Officers at Polling Station level and on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K (ceojk.nic.in.) for the information of all concerned”, notice reads. “Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu & Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri Migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the schedule mentioned above”, it adds.

The notice further reads that all individuals who are 18 years of age or above as on 01-01-2024 can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form No. 6 used for registration of new electors. It adds that Form-7 can be used for objections to proposed inclusion/for deletion of name in existing electoral roll, Form-8 can be used for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC, and marking of person with disability and Form 6B can be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors.

The notice also reads that in addition to above, all those who shall be attaining the age of eligibility on the remaining three qualifying dates, i.e 1st April, 1st July and 1st October, 2024 can also submit their advance claims and the Forms & Draft Electoral Roll can be downloaded at www.ceojk.nic.in.

Further, the notice reads that the claims and objections can be filled in both online as well as offline mode. For online filing of claims/objections, one can log on to Voter’s Service Portal (voterseci.gov.in) or download voter helpline app (VHA) and for offline mode, the concerned BLO/AERO/ERO can be contacted, it adds.

The notice also reads that all stakeholders are requested to participate in revision exercise in order to ensure that maximum number of eligible voters are enrolled in the Electoral Rolls.

