83 lakh people participated in Meri Maati Mera Desh program: CS

Flags off 400 person J&K contingent of Amrit Kalash Yatra

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today flagged off Amrit Kalash Yatra under “Meri Mati Mera Desh” (Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan) to New Delhi at Conventional Centre Jammu here.

Those who were present included Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goel; Commissioner Secretary GAD, Sanjeev Verma; Secretary Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, other Administrative Secretaries, IGP Jammu, Div Com Jammu, DC Jammu and senior officers of civil and police administration besides a large number of members of PRIs across the UT.

The program was started with the lighting of traditional lamp by the Chief guest and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary also administered a Pledge on PanchPran (Pratigya) with the participants including developed country by 1947.

Chief Secretary and other dignitaries also kept some Mitti in the Kalash (pot) under ‘muthibharmitti’ during the program. He called it a symbolic step to show the solidarity with other countrymen of our great nation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary said that 83 lakh people from Jammu and Kashmir participated in Meri Maati Mera Desh that is highest participation on the basis of population ratio of the States/UTs of the country. He called this achievement remarkable and appreciated all who took make this a reality.

Dr Mehta also appreciated the concerned departments for making this a grand success in the UT. He said a large number of events were conducted at panchayat and block levels. During the program, Mitti (soil) was collected from every household and was mixed to celebrate the rich cultural, linguistic and social diversity of the country.

Chief Secretary maintained that the UT has attained top most status in various fields by virtue of the commitment of both people and administration together. He made out that each household of J&K should feel proud of this brisk pace of development which the UT has made during the past couple of years.

Dr Mehta observed that the UT has now made it an attribute to figure among top most performers in the country in almost all of the programs carried out at national level.

Earlier, Secretary Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah also highlighted the activities carried out during the first phase of this event at panchayat and block level. He also addressed the representatives who are scheduled to participate in the final program at New Delhi on 31st of this month.

Earlier, the Chief secretary also kickstarted a plantation drive as part of ‘Vasudha Vandhan’ by planting a tree in the campus. He also unveiled a Shilaphalakam in the same premises to celebrate the creation of highest number of these structures in the UT.

It is to be mentioned here that this Amrit Kalash yatras contains mitti from each household and collected at block level and is to be taken to New Delhi by a volunteer for creation of a national monument to be called AmritVatika.

The Chief Secretary complimented all stakeholders for successful culmination of this year long program. The J&K contingent comprises of nearly 400 volunteers from each block and ULB of the UT. The teams shall be led by officers from culture and District level nodal officers for smooth movement of this yatra to the National Capital.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print