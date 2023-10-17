UNSC rejects Russian-drafted resolution on Israel-Hamas war

United Nations:The UN Security Council has rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas’ attack on Israel, while a vote on a rival Brazilian text will be held on Tuesday.

The 15-nation Council met on Monday evening to vote on the Russian-led draft resolution, the first such text that was considered by the powerful UN body, amid an escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The one-page draft resolution failed to garner enough votes and was not adopted by the Council, which is expected to meet again on Tuesday to vote on a rival draft resolution circulated by Brazil, the Council President for the month of October.

