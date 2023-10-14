Kashmir higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, temperature plummets

Srinagar: The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday morning experienced a fresh spell of snow, while plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures.

An official said that higher reaches of Gurez Valley including Razdan Pass experienced fresh snowfall, while plains saw heavy rains.

He said that continuous rain throughout the night and snowfall on Razdan Top and surrounding areas forced the authorities to close Bandipora-Gurez road.

Meanwhile, rain lashed other parts of the Kashmir valley, resulting in considerable dip in the maximum temperature.

The authorities have also closer Sinthan Top and Margan Roads for traffic movement due to snowfall and heavy rain in the area.

The Meteorological Department in Kashmir has also forecast rain and snow in higher reaches on Friday night at scattered locations across Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

