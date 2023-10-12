LG Urges Youth To Take Up New Challenges

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the President Droupadi Murmu for gracing the Convocation Ceremony of the University of Kashmir with her august presence.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the graduating students and wished them success in their future endeavours.

“Convocation is a very important day in the academic calendar as well as in student’s life. It is a stepping stone on the path of progress, both academic and professional with infinite opportunities to contribute to build a strong and ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the girl-students.“It is heartening to know that out of total students conferred with gold medals today, more than 66% are our daughters. Accomplishment of our daughters, their self-confidence, courage and the ability to create new records in education and various other fields is a matter of great pride for the entire Union Territory. It is a reflection of a brighter future for the nation and a step towards women-led development,” he said.

The Lt Governor encouraged the youth to look for new opportunities, take up new challenges and contribute to nation building.

“Learning should be lifelong. It will help in critical and analytical thinking in professional careers and enable the youth to steadily contribute to the ongoing social transformation of our fastest growing economy. In the coming decades, knowledge will be the main driver of economic growth,” the Lt Governor said.

He impressed upon the higher educational institutions to strive to create a strong ecosystem for advanced research, innovation, new invention and suitably respond to the needs of society and industries.

We need to have a robust mechanism to serve the local communities and bring change in the life of the last man in the queue, he said.

The Lt Governor commended the University of Kashmir for living up to its motto of “Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya” – From Darkness to Light, and making significant contribution to nation’s knowledge economy, he said.

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University presented the University report and highlighted the achievements of the University in diverse fields.

Justice Shri N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, SMC; Sh Aftab Malik, Chairman, DDC Srinagar; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Heads of educational institutions; senior officers; faculty members and students attended the Convocation ceremony.

