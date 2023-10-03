No terrorism in Srinagar; district peaceful: IG CRPF

Srinagar: Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar Sector) Ajay Kumar Yadav Tuesday said that Srinagar is a peaceful district and there is no militancy here.

“Today, we saw LG Manoj Sinha flagging off women bikers to Gujrat from Lal Chowk. Our women cops are taking part with their counterparts in counter insurgency operations, airport security, road opening parties (RoPs), jail security and other sensitive operations,” Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of the flagging off event of women CRPF bikers from Srinagar to Gujrat.

Asked whether there was any terrorism in Srinagar, the IG CRPF said that today a mega flagging off event was held in the heart of Srinagar. “Where is terrorism? District is peaceful. There can be no better peaceful atmosphere anywhere else,” he said.

To a query whether Kashmiri women can also join CRPF, the IG CRPF said: “Yes, Kashmiri women can join the force in any category.” About the bike rally, he said that the event is a sign of women power and it sends a message that women can achieve anything they wish. “This is a sign of women empowerment,” he said—(KNO)

