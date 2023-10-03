CS e- inaugurates Geo-science Museum at SIDCO Budgam

Budgam: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated Geology and Mining Department’s first of its kind Geo-science Museum & District Mineral Office Budgam at SIDCO Budgam.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary appreciated the department of Geology and Mining for opening the Geoscience Museum as a centre for research for all geologists and scientists.

Dr Mehta said the centre would not only serve as a spot of Geoscience tourism but also help preserving out rich geo heritage.

Chief Secretary virtually also inspected the 150 samples of fossils , rock minerals and industrial minerals of J&K preserved at the Museum.

He emphasised that the Museum is made a place of learning and awareness regarding the rich geo heritage of Jammu and Kashmir for the students also.

Secretary Mining, Dr Rashmi Singh who addressed a gathering during the inaugural function said that it is great achievement that rare and huge collection of minerals have been kept under one roof at this Museum.

She urged teachers and school heads to make best use of this museum to generate awareness regarding preservation of rich heritage of J&K among students.

Secretary Mining also deliberated on the different facets of the Department preserving Mineral and Geological resources.

As a mark of tribute on Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti various stone carved models including Charkha were also displayed in the Museum.

Paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhiji, the Secretary also led pledge ceremony on Non- violence, Swachhta and Drugs on the occasion.

Compendium on District Mineral Foundation Trust and Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana was also released on the occasion.

The welcome address was presented by the Director Geology and Mining, Om Prakash Bhagat and Joint Director Nisar Ahmad Khawaja presented welcome address.

Professor GM Bhat presented the overview of preservation of fossils, minerals and other resources.

