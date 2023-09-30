CS takes stock of preparations for finale of AZAM

Asks For Identifying Sites For Construction Of ‘Amrit Vatikas’ At Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar, September 29: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took stock of the preparations made for the grand celebrations to be held at the culmination of year long celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav here in the UT and the contingent to be sent to New Delhi to participate in the grand finale.

The meeting besides the Administrative Secretaries was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, Deputy Commissioners, several HoDs from RDD, H&UDD and Culture Departments.

During this meeting, Dr Mehta also reviews preparedness for Gandhi Jayanti, Swachhta hi Sewa and Sankalap Saptah campaigns.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary impressed upon both the Housing & Urban Development and Rural Development Departments to make all efforts in view of the programs to be organized in all the villages and Municipal wards for collection of Mitti (soil) for their respective Amrit Kalashs.

He also advised them to look into the possibility for construction of our Amrit Vatikas out of this collected soil from all over J&K. The Mitti from all villages shall be sent to New Delhi for the Amrit Watika at Delhi. He stated that these would signify our collective conscience and rich culture and heritage of the UT.

The Chief Secretary called for collecting the soil for Amrit Kalashs with traditional fervour as envisaged under the guidelines by the Ministry of Culture. He told them to celebrate all the Panchayat/Block/District level events in a befitting manner. He asked them to make best arrangements for receiving the respective Amrit Kalashs from Blocks and Districts.

Dr Mehta also stressed on providing best of the facilities to the block level youth volunteers going to take their Amrit Kalashs to New Delhi. He asked for giving them warm sendoff from their villages as they are the representatives of these villages at UT and National level. He asked for adopting a uniform attire for all these youth from J&K representing our traditions and culture so that this group of around 400 people is identified collectively as the one from J&K.

Regarding the Swachhta hi Sewa campaign, the Chief Secretary urged each of the Administrative Secretary to hold the maximum possible events in their Departments. He observed that the UT has nearly 18500 educational institutions, 28000 Anganwadi centres, 20000 individual government offices, 3000 health care institutions, 4000 sports stadiums besides thousands of other government organizations including courts, police stations, Industrial estates and other public infrastructure. He maintained that even if each of them organises 2 events each the number would jump to 80000 easily.

He urged all of them to record these events and upload good quality photos and videos on the given web portal. He added that J&K has always been among the top with the joint efforts of all the officers and officials of the UT. He directed for establishment of District level control rooms in collaboration with IT Department for seeking assistance and advice for swift uploading of the feedback on the national portal.

As far as the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti are concerned the CS urged for cleanliness of all the areas ahead of October 2nd. He impressed upon the officers to take measures for sprucing up all the towns by giving facelift to all of these areas. He asked for taking low-cost measures like painting of walls and other public buildings, cleaning of water bodies and restoration of all the water channels in both rural and urban areas. He also called for taking of ‘Nasha Mukt’ and ‘Non-Violence’ pledges in all the areas of the UT as the day symbolises victory of these virtues over their counterpart vices.

On the occasion it was also given out that the ‘Sankalap Saptah’ is going to be organized in all the 44 Aspirational Blocks of the UT from 3rd to 9th of October. During this program, each day from October 3rd to October 9th, 2023, will be dedicated to a specific development theme that all aspirational blocks will actively address. The initial six days will focus on themes such as ‘Sampoorna Swasthya,’ ‘Suposhit Pariwaar,’ ‘Swachhta,’ ‘Krishi,’ ‘Shiksha,’ and ‘Samridhi Diwas.’ The concluding day, October 9, 2023, will be dedicated to celebrating the collective achievements of the entire week, marked as ‘Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh’.

