All Roads Lead To Dargah

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Religious Fevor As Thousands Of Devotees Visit Shrines, Mosques

Srinagar: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with thousands of devotees thronging the Hazratbal shrine.

Nearly twenty thousand people alone converged at the shrine in the morning and had the glimpses of the holy relics of Prophet (SAW) after Fajr prayers.

The number swelled as the day progressed and a sea of devotees was seen at the shrine and its adjacent sprawling lawns along the banks of Dal Lake especially during Friday and Asr prayers.

Most people were seen folding their hands while some had tears trickling down their faces as they prayed. People also offered ‘Durud’ and recited the Holy Qur’an.

Besides Hazratbal, congregational prayers were also held at Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazaar, Punjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag, Seer Hamadan, Kaba Marg, Qaimoh, Ahamshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) Baramulla. Nightlong prayers were held across the Valley where imams threw light on the pious life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Devotees offered prayers at the shrine, which houses the relics of the Prophet of Islam, as part of the celebrations, officials said.

They said the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad was displayed by its custodian after the prayers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which manages the affairs of the shrine, had made arrangements for the devotees.

Reports of celebrations were received from other parts of the Kashmir valley as well.

The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated to mark the occasion.

“Today is the birth anniversary of our Prophet Mohammad. I have come to offer Friday prayers to seek forgiveness for my sins, for peace and calmness, brotherhood, prosperity for the people of Kashmir as they are suffering,” Nisar Hussain Pal, a devotee, said.

“Today, we pray for Muslims as well as Hindus and for the entire humanity. The Prophet is merciful to the entire world irrespective of religion. This is the day the Prophet was sent to this world,” another devotee, Ghulam Hassan, said.

