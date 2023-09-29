Modi, Amit Shah To Address Function, Rallies In J&K

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for Lok Sabha elections due in April-May next year by addressing rallies and launching various development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Modi’s visit is going to be day long while Shah is expected to be in Jammu and Kashmir for minimum of two days and maximum three days depending upon his schedule whenever it is finalized, senior BJP leaders who have prepared the draft schedule said, according to reports.

They said the Home Minister has given his consent to the tour programme while a formal nod from the Prime Minister is expected as the UT Government is also preparing detailed list of projects and welfare schemes which he will launch and inaugurate.

The BJP leaders are confident about Shah’s visit in the month of October and that of Prime Minister either in November or December start.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will address one programme each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The programme in Jammu division is likely to be organized in Jammu and that of Kashmir in Anantnag district. However, the tour will be finally approved in consultations with the Government which has been drafting series of welfare measures and schemes for the people to be announced by Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been requested by the party leadership to address at least three rallies in Jammu division including one each in Poonch and Doda districts and third at either Udhampur or Kathua district. In the Kashmir valley, he is expected to hold a rally at Anantnag.

