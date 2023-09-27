3 Shops Gutted, Firefighter Injured in Overnight Fire Mishap in B’pora

Bandipora: Three shops were completely damaged and a firefighter injured in a nocturnal fire incident in Qazipora area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The fire broke out at around midnight in a shopping line in the Qazipora area, an official said, adding, soon after the F&ES Department was called in, which reached the site to put out the raging flames.

“In the incident, 3 shops belonging to one Mohammad Yusuf Jan, son of Mohammad Sarwar Jan, were gutted, while timely action by F&ES department firefighters saved the fire from spreading further,” he said.

Moreover, a firefighter identified as Amin Rasool suffered minor injuries during the operation.

Meanwhile, the cause of fire was being ascertained as reports last came in.

