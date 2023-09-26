Police arrests accused, solves hit and run case in Kulgam

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam solved a hit and run case by arresting the accused person involved in the commission of crime.

On 22 September 2023, at about 0623 hours an unknown Truck hit a Maruti Eeco car (JK06B-0901) near walnut factory in Qazigund are of Kulgam and fled from the spot, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

In this accident, the driver of Maruti Eeco vehicle and six passengers got critically injured who were immediately shifted to Emergency Hospital Qazigund for treatment from where they were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment. However, among the injured four persons succumbed to their injuries.

Accordingly, a case (FIR No. 206/2023) under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, he said, the investigation team led by SHO Police Station Qazigund under the close supervision of SSP Kulgam relentlessly made all efforts and collected evidences from CCTV, Toll Plazas, Telecom and other useful applications/services to identify the accused. After strenuous efforts, the accused driver identified as Aarif Ahmad Ellahi son of Ghulam Rasool Ellahi resident of Nowgam Verinag, Anantnag involved in the commission of crime was arrested. The police team also recovered the involved vehicle (Truck) bearing registration number JK22-7103. Further investigation in the case is going on.

Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the case within shortest possible of time.

