EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

United Nations: India on Tuesday asked the UN member states not to allow “political convenience” to determine responses to terrorism, extremism and violence, in what appears to be a veiled attack on Canada amidst the diplomatic standoff.

Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be “exercises in cherry picking” and asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

“We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilized to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy.

