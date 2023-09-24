2 LeT militants arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police alongwith security forces arrested two militants associated with LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession in Baramulla, officials said.

“On 21/09/2023, Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla is missing from his home and has joined LeT/TRF,” police said in a statement, adding“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up.

On receipt of this information, based on human and technical intelligence, he said, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the militants. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.”

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohammad resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, he said, joint parties of Police, Army and CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.

During the further course of interrogation of Yaseen and on his disclosure, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora.

Investigation so far has revealed that these militants were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more militants and carry out militant activities in Baramulla and nearby areas, he said. “The investigation is at the initial stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected.”

