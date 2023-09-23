IAF symbol of strength, bravery, dedication: LG

Attends Air Show In Jammu
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Air show and Air Awareness Campaign at Air Force Station, Satwari today.
The event was jointly organised by Indian Air Force and J&K Government to commemorate 76 years of accession of J&K into Indian Union and Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Air Force Station, Jammu.
“Indian Air Force is a glowing symbol of strength, bravery and dedication. I salute the Indian Air Force personnel for their magnificent heroism and the spirit of sacrifice. My deepest gratitude to the Air Warriors and their families,” the Lt Governor said.
Citizens from all walks of life gathered to witness the spectacular aerial display by IAF’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Air Warrior Drill team, the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving team and the Mi-17 1V Helicopters.
The Aircrafts maneuvered in the skies and the Air Warriors exhibited their flying and formation skills to perfection.
The general public was also sensitized about the hazards for aviation and how can they assist in aviation safety through the first-of-its-kind Air Show in Jammu.
Later, the Lt Governor felicitated the defence personnel and the members of the Aerobatic and Skydiving teams to mark the occasion.
Air Vice Marshal PK Vohra, AOC J&K, Ladakh; Air Commodore SS Rawat, AOC, Air Force Station, Jammu; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh BR Sharma, State Election Commissioner J&K; senior officer of IAF, Civil and Police Administration and Army attended the event.
Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairman Jammu; ULB & PRI representatives, prominent citizens and local people in large number were present.