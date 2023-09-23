4 Killed, 3 injured in Qazigund accident

Srinagar : Four people died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.
Seven people were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where four people succumbed to their injuries, the officials said. Decease have bbeen identified as Mohammad Niyaz Bhat, son of Ghulam Qadir, Maroof Ahmad Bhat, son of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat, Mubeena Begum, wife of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat and Absha Banoo, daughter of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat—all residents of Doda while the injured have been identified as Ghulam Qadir Bhat, son of Mohammad Abdullah, Mumtaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Qadir and Mehvish Akhter, daughter of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat all from Doda. Police have registered a case.
“Police is making efforts to track the truck and the driver. First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under number 206/23 under section 279, 337 IPC at the Qazigund Police Station and further investigation has been started,” official said
Srinagar : Four people died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.