LG, Army, police pay tribute to soldier

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday led the Army, police and civil administration in paying floral tributes to Sepoy Pardeep Singh, who was killed during the Anantnag gunfight. The gunfight ended after seven days on Tuesday.

“Paid homage to our braveheart Sep Pardeep Singh, martyred during anti-militancy operation in Anantnag. I bow to his exemplary courage and sacrifice,” the LG wrote in a post on X.

Singh’s body was recovered from the Gadole forest area of the south Kashmir district on Monday.

The J-K LG led several officers, including the chief secretary, DGP and general officer commanding of the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, in paying their tributes to the fallen soldier at the Chinar Corps headquarters at the Badamibagh Cantonment here.

” LG of J&K and #ChinarCorps Cdr along with numerous other dignitaries have laid wreaths at BB Cantt today to pay homage to the Braveheart, Sepoy Pardeep Singh of 19RR Bn who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the Chinar Corps said on X.

“The mortal remains of the martyr would be laid to rest with full military honours at his hometown. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to its dignity, safety and well-being,” the Army said.

Two bodies were found in the forest area on Monday. One of the deceased was identified as Singh who went missing on the first day of the encounter. The identity of the other deceased is being ascertained.

The operation started on Wednesday when Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed by militants.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print