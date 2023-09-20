Diplomatic row with Canada will not impact military engagement: Army official

New Delhi:The latest diplomatic row between India and Canada will not impact bilateral military engagement and the Canadian Army will take part in the conclave of the Indo-Pacific army chiefs in Delhi next week, a senior Indian Army official said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army is hosting the conclave on September 26 and 27 with an aim to evolve a common strategy to ensure peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada came under further strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

