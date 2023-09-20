Around 40 goats, sheep perish in lightning strike in highlands of Banihal

Jammu: Around 40 goats and sheep have been killed after lightning struck highlands of Doligam/Hinjhal Top of Banihal area in Ramban district last night, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that a police team and officials from concerned department rushed to the far-flung village after information was received.

So far there are details that 40 goats and sheep have been perished but the owner of livestock, who belongs to Anantnag district, claims number to be 80. However he said that so far around 40 sheep and goat have been confirmed to have been killed. “Teams of police and concerned department have reached the spot and detailed report is being prepared.” (GNS)

