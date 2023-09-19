Admin determined to create future-oriented Jammu Kashmir: LG

Lays Foundation Stone Of Much-Awaited District Hospital Complex Reshipora, Budgam

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone of much-awaited 125-bedded District Hospital Complex at a cost of Rs 49.32 crore at Reshipora, Budgam.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the people of Budgam on the occasion. Today is a historic day for all of us in terms of development. The 125-bedded Hospital will fulfill the long pending demand and dream of the people of having all the health facilities under one roof, he said.

“People’s health is the top priority of administration and this project is a testimony to our commitment to bring better health facilities to small towns, strengthening public health service delivery, minimizing inconvenience and referrals to Tertiary health care centres in Srinagar,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing a huge gathering, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the administration to establish transparent and responsive governance.

“We have traveled a long distance in the last three years in terms of speedy execution of projects within the stipulated period and eliminated the gap between the aspirations of people and the delivery by administration with dedication and commitment,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister, is working diligently to ensure there is no scope for discrimination and corruption.

Our policies have been formulated with the objective of ensuring living standards of common man are improved and deprived section of the society is empowered, he said.

At Budgam, the Lt Governor paid homage to the martyrs of Police and Security Forces.

“The UT administration is determined to create a fear-free, terrorism-free, corruption-free and future-oriented Jammu Kashmir. We salute our soldiers and police personnel who laid down their lives in combating terrorism. I assure the people that we will make J&K terror-free. This is our resolve,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the citizens to discharge their duties and contribute in the development of J&K.

Development should become a powerful people’s movement in all 20 districts and the elements making efforts to disturb peace must be isolated by the society, he added.

He said the conflict profiteers who kept the people of J&K away from mainstream development, those who built their houses in foreign countries and sent their children abroad for studies think that they only have all the rights on government resources.

We have been successful in breaking the backbone of ecosystem of conflict profiteers and will strike the last nail in the coffin of these subversive forces, the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on PM Vishwakarma scheme launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Lt Governor said the scheme provides the benefits including toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, training of artisans, Rs 500 per day during training, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support, he said.

J&K is the biggest beneficiary of the reformative schemes introduced by the Central Government in the last few years. We will make every effort to extend the benefits of this Scheme across the UT and transform the lives of the artisans and craftspeople of Jammu Kashmir working with their hands and tools, the Lt Governor said.

It will be ensured that the eligible beneficiaries are being identified at panchayat level, their ID cards are prepared at District level and the final list will be notified at UT level, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the public representatives and District Administration for commendable efforts to create smart facilities for the people and inspiring other districts as well to follow in their footsteps. I am confident very soon the dream of Smart City Budgam will be realized, he said.

He said the administration has also initiated the process of establishing Cluster University in Budgam.

“Deputy Commissioner Budgam has proposed the land for Cluster University in Budgam. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir is working on the proposal and I am hopeful that very soon we will lay the foundation of Cluster University Kashmir in Budgam,” the Lt Governor said.

Sh Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, District Development Council, Budgam expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for granting the sanction and approval for the establishment of District Hospital Complex at Budgam in a short period of time.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; PRI members, senior officers and citizens from all walks of life were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print