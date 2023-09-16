Gadole Kokernag Op enters Day 3: ADGP Asks Rtd Police, Army Officers No Avoid ‘Ambush Hypothesis’

Srinagar: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the militants who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday. The militants killed four security personnel on Wednesday.
“The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the militants are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said.
Later in the evening, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that operation will continue until all militants are not neutralised.
ADGP Kashmir on Kashmir Police Zone wrote on X: ” Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “ Ambush Hypothesis””. “It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised.”
The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.
Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.
